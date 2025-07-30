Earnings Outlook For Coinbase Glb

Coinbase Glb COIN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coinbase Glb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

Coinbase Glb bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 3.48% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coinbase Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.81 0.42 0.94 EPS Actual 1.94 3.39 0.73 1.07 Price Change % -3.0% -8.0% -15.0% -4.0%

Tracking Coinbase Glb's Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Glb were trading at $371.44 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Coinbase Glb

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Coinbase Glb.

With 33 analyst ratings, Coinbase Glb has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $324.62, indicating a potential 12.6% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CME Group, Moodys and Intercontinental Exchange, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CME Group, with an average 1-year price target of $296.57, suggesting a potential 20.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moodys, with an average 1-year price target of $550.13, suggesting a potential 48.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intercontinental Exchange, with an average 1-year price target of $199.5, suggesting a potential 46.29% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for CME Group, Moodys and Intercontinental Exchange are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coinbase Global Buy 24.23% $1.53B 0.63% CME Group Neutral 10.41% $1.47B 3.70% Moodys Outperform 4.46% $1.41B 15.11% Intercontinental Exchange Outperform 15.28% $1.78B 2.87%

Key Takeaway:

Coinbase Global ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is the second lowest. Overall, Coinbase Global is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Glb: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Glb's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

