Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings Preview

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Anticipation surrounds Bristol-Myers Squibb's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.62% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.47 1.49 1.63 EPS Actual 1.80 1.67 1.80 2.07 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -3.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Stock

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb were trading at $46.86 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Bristol-Myers Squibb

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Analysts have given Bristol-Myers Squibb a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target is $34.0, indicating a potential 27.44% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zoetis, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus and Viatris, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zoetis, with an average 1-year price target of $173.75, suggesting a potential 270.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $23.4, suggesting a potential 50.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Viatris, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 78.66% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Zoetis, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus and Viatris, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bristol-Myers Squibb Underperform -5.60% $8.17B 14.57% Zoetis Neutral 1.37% $1.60B 13.39% Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Buy 1.89% $1.88B 3.68% Viatris Neutral -11.17% $1.16B -17.74%

Key Takeaway:

Bristol-Myers Squibb ranks at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is in the middle for return on equity. The consensus rating for the company is 'Underperform'.

Get to Know Bristol-Myers Squibb Better

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bristol-Myers Squibb's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, Bristol-Myers Squibb faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Bristol-Myers Squibb visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.