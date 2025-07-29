What to Expect from InMode's Earnings

InMode INMD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect InMode to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in InMode are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 1.12% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at InMode's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.50 0.63 0.48 EPS Actual 0.31 0.42 0.70 0.34 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -4.0% 4.0%

InMode Share Price Analysis

Shares of InMode were trading at $14.54 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

