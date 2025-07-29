A Look at Redwood Trust's Upcoming Earnings Report

Redwood Trust RWT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Redwood Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from Redwood Trust is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 6.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Redwood Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.17 0.14 0.13 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.18 0.13 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -4.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust were trading at $6.01 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.