July 29, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

Insights into Grab Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Grab Hldgs GRAB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Grab Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Grab Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Grab Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Price Change % -2.0% -10.0% 12.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Grab Hldgs were trading at $5.28 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Grab Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GRAB Logo
GRABGrab Holdings Ltd
$5.381.89%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.44
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved