A Look at American Superconductor's Upcoming Earnings Report

American Superconductor AMSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Superconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The announcement from American Superconductor is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 4.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Superconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.04 0.01 EPS Actual 0.12 0.16 0.27 0.08 Price Change % 4.0% 34.0% 4.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of American Superconductor's Stock

Shares of American Superconductor were trading at $43.76 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.