A Peek at Teekay Tankers's Future Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

The announcement from Teekay Tankers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.89% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.49 2.12 3.07 EPS Actual 1.21 1.50 1.84 3.11 Price Change % -5.0% -1.0% -0.0% -6.0%

Tracking Teekay Tankers's Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers were trading at $44.68 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Teekay Tankers

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Teekay Tankers.

The consensus rating for Teekay Tankers is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $55.0, there's a potential 23.1% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dorian LPG, DHT Holdings and Genesis Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dorian LPG, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 21.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DHT Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 66.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Genesis Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 59.71% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dorian LPG, DHT Holdings and Genesis Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teekay Tankers Buy -37.10% $45.95M 4.25% Dorian LPG Buy -46.33% $22.33M 0.77% DHT Holdings Buy -19.36% $34.65M 4.21% Genesis Energy Outperform -8.32% $62.62M -70.18%

Key Takeaway:

Teekay Tankers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Teekay Tankers's Background

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the international oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: Tankers, which consists of the operation of all of the company's tankers (including the operations from those tankers employed on full service lightering contracts), and the company's U.S. based ship-to-ship support service operations (including its lightering support services provided as part of full service lightering operations); and Marine Services, which consists of operational and maintenance marine services provided to the Australian government, Australian energy companies and other third parties. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Tankers segment.

Teekay Tankers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Teekay Tankers's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -37.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teekay Tankers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teekay Tankers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Teekay Tankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

