Tenable Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Tenable Holdings TENB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tenable Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Tenable Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 9.23% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tenable Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.34 0.30 0.24 EPS Actual 0.36 0.41 0.32 0.31 Price Change % -9.0% -8.0% -4.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable Holdings were trading at $33.16 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tenable Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tenable Holdings.

The consensus rating for Tenable Holdings is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $35.0 implies a potential 5.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OneStream, Qualys and Varonis Systems, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OneStream, with an average 1-year price target of $31.8, suggesting a potential 4.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Qualys, with an average 1-year price target of $147.67, suggesting a potential 345.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Varonis Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $59.11, suggesting a potential 78.26% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for OneStream, Qualys and Varonis Systems are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tenable Holdings Neutral 10.73% $186.68M -5.86% OneStream Outperform 23.59% $92.73M -6.01% Qualys Buy 9.67% $130.97M 9.75% Varonis Systems Outperform 19.65% $107.41M -8.69%

Key Takeaway:

Tenable Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Tenable Holdings's Background

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Key Indicators: Tenable Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Tenable Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.