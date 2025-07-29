July 29, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

Bausch Health Companies's Earnings Outlook

Bausch Health Companies BHC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

The market awaits Bausch Health Companies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.24, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bausch Health Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.85 1.19 1.02 0.88
EPS Actual 0.61 1.17 1.12 0.98
Price Change % 0.0% 10.0% 13.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Bausch Health Companies's Stock

Shares of Bausch Health Companies were trading at $6.89 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bausch Health Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
