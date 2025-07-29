Reynolds Consumer Prods Earnings Preview

Reynolds Consumer Prods REYN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Reynolds Consumer Prods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Prods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.58 0.41 0.44 EPS Actual 0.23 0.58 0.41 0.46 Price Change % -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0% -2.0%

Performance of Reynolds Consumer Prods Shares

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Prods were trading at $21.75 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Reynolds Consumer Prods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Reynolds Consumer Prods.

Analysts have given Reynolds Consumer Prods a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $24.0, indicating a potential 10.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WD-40, Energizer Hldgs and Spectrum Brands Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for WD-40, with an average 1-year price target of $300.0, suggesting a potential 1279.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Energizer Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $26.12, suggesting a potential 20.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spectrum Brands Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 229.52% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for WD-40, Energizer Hldgs and Spectrum Brands Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral -1.80% $189M 1.45% WD-40 Buy 1.21% $88.11M 8.38% Energizer Hldgs Neutral -0.06% $259M 20.62% Spectrum Brands Holdings Buy -5.96% $253.40M 0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Reynolds Consumer Prods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Reynolds Consumer Prods

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in the production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking and Baking, Hefty Waste and Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking and Baking segment produce branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners.

Financial Milestones: Reynolds Consumer Prods's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Reynolds Consumer Prods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.8%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Reynolds Consumer Prods's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Reynolds Consumer Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

