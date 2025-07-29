What's Next: Newmark Group's Earnings Preview

Newmark Group NMRK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Newmark Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.
Newmark Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Earnings Track Record
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.82% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Newmark Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.48
|0.30
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.55
|0.33
|0.22
|Price Change %
|-2.0%
|6.0%
|-1.0%
|-5.0%
Newmark Group Share Price Analysis
Shares of Newmark Group were trading at $13.55 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
