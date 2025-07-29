July 29, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream HESM will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hess Midstream to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

The announcement from Hess Midstream is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hess Midstream's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.68 0.66 0.63
EPS Actual 0.65 0.68 0.63 0.59
Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream were trading at $40.34 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Overview
