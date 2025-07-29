What's Next: Compass's Earnings Preview

Compass COMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Compass will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Compass bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Earnings Track Record
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 19.15% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Compass's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.08
|0
|0.04
|Price Change %
|-19.0%
|28.000000000000004%
|14.000000000000002%
|-3.0%
Compass Share Price Analysis
Shares of Compass were trading at $7.35 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
