Insights into The Chefs' Warehouse's Upcoming Earnings

The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect The Chefs' Warehouse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The announcement from The Chefs' Warehouse is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 1.15% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at The Chefs' Warehouse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.51 0.34 0.36 EPS Actual 0.25 0.55 0.36 0.40 Price Change % 1.0% 6.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Performance of The Chefs' Warehouse Shares

Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse were trading at $62.68 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on The Chefs' Warehouse

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on The Chefs' Warehouse.

Analysts have provided The Chefs' Warehouse with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $70.0, suggesting a potential 11.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Natural Foods, Andersons and Performance Food Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for United Natural Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 58.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Andersons, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 20.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Performance Food Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $104.71, suggesting a potential 67.05% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for United Natural Foods, Andersons and Performance Food Gr are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.72% $226.00M 1.91% United Natural Foods Neutral 7.48% $1.08B -0.43% Andersons Buy -2.17% $152.87M 0.02% Performance Food Gr Buy 10.45% $1.82B 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

The Chefs' Warehouse ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

Breaking Down The Chefs' Warehouse's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: The Chefs' Warehouse's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The Chefs' Warehouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.68.

To track all earnings releases for The Chefs' Warehouse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.