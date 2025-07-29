Insights into Alignment Healthcare's Upcoming Earnings

Alignment Healthcare ALHC will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alignment Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Alignment Healthcare's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 7.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alignment Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.14 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.16 -0.14 -0.13 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 16.0% 0.0% 4.0%

Tracking Alignment Healthcare's Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare were trading at $11.86 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Alignment Healthcare

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alignment Healthcare.

The consensus rating for Alignment Healthcare is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $17.0 implies a potential 43.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Progyny, HealthEquity and Molina Healthcare, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Progyny, with an average 1-year price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential 113.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $116.88, suggesting a potential 885.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Molina Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $256.0, suggesting a potential 2058.52% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Progyny, HealthEquity and Molina Healthcare, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alignment Healthcare Neutral 47.46% $106.03M -8.76% Progyny Neutral 16.53% $75.80M 3.39% HealthEquity Outperform 15.04% $224.31M 2.54% Molina Healthcare Neutral 15.66% $1.17B 5.72%

Key Takeaway:

Alignment Healthcare is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the bottom compared to its peers. However, Alignment Healthcare is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Alignment Healthcare: A Closer Look

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Breaking Down Alignment Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alignment Healthcare displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Alignment Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

