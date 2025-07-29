Preview: Enact Holdings's Earnings

Enact Holdings ACT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Enact Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

Enact Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.18% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enact Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.03 1.01 0.98 EPS Actual 1.10 1.09 1.16 1.27 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Enact Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Enact Holdings were trading at $35.11 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Enact Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enact Holdings.

Analysts have provided Enact Holdings with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $39.5, suggesting a potential 12.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and PennyMac Financial Servs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and PennyMac Financial Servs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform -12.93% $687.05M 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Enact Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Enact Holdings Better

Enact Holdings Inc is a private mortgage insurance company serving the United States housing finance market. The principal mortgage insurance customers are originators of residential mortgage loans who determine which mortgage insurer or insurers will be used for the placement of mortgage insurance written on loans originated. The company is engaged in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance.

Enact Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Enact Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enact Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 54.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enact Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enact Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enact Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Enact Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.