A Look at Waystar Holding's Upcoming Earnings Report

Waystar Holding WAY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Waystar Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Anticipation surrounds Waystar Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 6.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Waystar Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.14 0.11 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.32 0.29 0.14 0.04 Price Change % 6.0% -3.0% 8.0% 10.0%

Waystar Holding Share Price Analysis

Shares of Waystar Holding were trading at $36.09 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Waystar Holding

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Waystar Holding.

With 5 analyst ratings, Waystar Holding has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $48.2, indicating a potential 33.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GoodRx Holdings, Certara and Schrodinger, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GoodRx Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $5.12, suggesting a potential 85.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Certara, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 58.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 16.87% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for GoodRx Holdings, Certara and Schrodinger, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Waystar Holding Buy 14.08% $173.09M 0.94% GoodRx Holdings Neutral 2.57% $189.61M 1.60% Certara Outperform 9.67% $64.48M 0.44% Schrodinger Outperform 62.72% $31.12M -15.05%

Key Takeaway:

Waystar Holding ranks highest in Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Waystar Holding is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

About Waystar Holding

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other USA Territories.

Financial Milestones: Waystar Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waystar Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

