Earnings Outlook For Etsy

Etsy ETSY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Etsy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.
The market awaits Etsy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Etsy's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.94
|0.55
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|1.03
|0.45
|0.41
|Price Change %
|-2.0%
|-0.0%
|7.000000000000001%
|-8.0%
Etsy Share Price Analysis
Shares of Etsy were trading at $62.75 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
