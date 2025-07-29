A Look at Applied Digital's Upcoming Earnings Report

Applied Digital APLD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Applied Digital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Applied Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 35.94% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Applied Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.14 -0.29 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.15 -0.36 Price Change % -36.0% -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Digital were trading at $10.58 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Applied Digital

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Applied Digital.

With 9 analyst ratings, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $13.0, indicating a potential 22.87% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Applied Digital, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Applied Digital, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Applied Digital Buy 22.08% $3.78M -8.12%

Key Takeaway:

Applied Digital is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a growth rate of -8.12%. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit at $3.78M. The company is at the top for Consensus rating of Buy. However, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity with a negative percentage.

Discovering Applied Digital: A Closer Look

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

A Deep Dive into Applied Digital's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Applied Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -68.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Applied Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

