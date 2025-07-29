A Glimpse of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Earnings Potential

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Teva Pharmaceutical Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The market awaits Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 2.67% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.70 0.66 0.55 EPS Actual 0.52 0.71 0.69 0.61 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus were trading at $16.51 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $23.4, suggesting a potential 41.73% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Viatris, Corcept Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Viatris, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 39.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Corcept Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $145.0, suggesting a potential 778.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Elanco Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $16.8, suggesting a potential 1.76% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Viatris, Corcept Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Buy 1.89% $1.88B 3.68% Viatris Neutral -11.17% $1.16B -17.74% Corcept Therapeutics Buy 7.09% $154.81M 2.98% Elanco Animal Health Buy -1.00% $684M 1.08%

Key Takeaway:

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks lowest in Return on Equity.

Delving into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Background

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

