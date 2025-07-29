Preview: United Therapeutics's Earnings

United Therapeutics UTHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.87.

The announcement from United Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 3.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 6.53 6.31 6.42 6.40 EPS Actual 6.63 6.19 6.39 5.85 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% 3.0% 5.0%

United Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of United Therapeutics were trading at $298.14 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on United Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on United Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for United Therapeutics is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $356.33, there's a potential 19.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Neurocrine Biosciences, Moderna and Incyte, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Neurocrine Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $153.67, suggesting a potential 48.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moderna, with an average 1-year price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential 87.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Incyte, with an average 1-year price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential 75.74% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Neurocrine Biosciences, Moderna and Incyte, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Therapeutics Neutral 17.22% $701.90M 4.86% Neurocrine Biosciences Buy 11.12% $563.40M 0.31% Moderna Neutral -35.93% $17M -9.26% Incyte Neutral 19.53% $979.70M 4.45%

Key Takeaway:

United Therapeutics is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top. For return on equity, it is positioned in the middle.

All You Need to Know About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. The company markets and sells the following commercial therapies in the United States to treat PAH: Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder, Remodulin Injection, Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets, Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets, and Unituxin. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of projects that includes new indications and delivery devices for existing products and new products to treat PAH and other conditions.

United Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 40.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for United Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.