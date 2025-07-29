A Glimpse of Alamos Gold's Earnings Potential

Alamos Gold AGI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alamos Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Alamos Gold bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 9.78% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.23 0.21 0.18 EPS Actual 0.14 0.25 0.19 0.24 Price Change % -10.0% 3.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Alamos Gold Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alamos Gold were trading at $25.33 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.