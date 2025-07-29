A Look at United Microelectronics's Upcoming Earnings Report

United Microelectronics UMC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Microelectronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Anticipation surrounds United Microelectronics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.100 0.150 0.170 0.140 EPS Actual 0.093 0.104 0.183 0.171 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of United Microelectronics's Stock

Shares of United Microelectronics were trading at $7.2 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for United Microelectronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.