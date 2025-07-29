July 29, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

A Look at United Microelectronics's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

United Microelectronics UMC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Microelectronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Anticipation surrounds United Microelectronics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.100 0.150 0.170 0.140
EPS Actual 0.093 0.104 0.183 0.171
Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of United Microelectronics's Stock

Shares of United Microelectronics were trading at $7.2 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for United Microelectronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMC Logo
UMCUnited Microelectronics Corp
$7.18-0.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.59
Growth
81.25
Quality
96.55
Value
92.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved