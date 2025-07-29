Insights Ahead: Takeda Pharmaceutical's Quarterly Earnings

Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Takeda Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The market awaits Takeda Pharmaceutical's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Takeda Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 EPS Actual 0.16 0.44 0.45 0.56 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Takeda Pharmaceutical's Stock

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical were trading at $14.31 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Takeda Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.