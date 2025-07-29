Examining the Future: Telefonica's Earnings Outlook

Telefonica TEF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Telefonica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Telefonica is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Telefonica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.084 0.06 0.11 0.11 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Telefonica Share Price Analysis

Shares of Telefonica were trading at $5.24 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

