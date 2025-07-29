A Look at Sprouts Farmers Market's Upcoming Earnings Report

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Anticipation surrounds Sprouts Farmers Market's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.39% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sprouts Farmers Market's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.55 0.73 0.77 0.78 EPS Actual 1.81 0.79 0.91 0.94 Price Change % 0.0% -16.0% 8.0% 13.0%

Market Performance of Sprouts Farmers Market's Stock

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market were trading at $159.6 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sprouts Farmers Market

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sprouts Farmers Market.

Analysts have given Sprouts Farmers Market a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $179.43, indicating a potential 12.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Maplebear, Casey's General Stores and Albertsons Companies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $55.9, suggesting a potential 64.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Casey's General Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $523.14, suggesting a potential 227.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Albertsons Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential 84.1% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Maplebear, Casey's General Stores and Albertsons Companies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sprouts Farmers Market Neutral 18.72% $886.36M 13.80% Maplebear Outperform 9.39% $671M 3.32% Casey's General Stores Outperform 10.91% $926.02M 2.84% Albertsons Companies Outperform 2.54% $6.74B 7.15%

Key Takeaway:

Sprouts Farmers Market ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Sprouts Farmers Market's Background

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sprouts Farmers Market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sprouts Farmers Market's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.72% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sprouts Farmers Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.33.

