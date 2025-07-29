ARM Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

ARM Holdings ARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ARM Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from ARM Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ARM Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.34 0.26 0.34 EPS Actual 0.55 0.39 0.30 0.40 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% 4.0% -16.0%

Market Performance of ARM Holdings's Stock

Shares of ARM Holdings were trading at $164.37 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ARM Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.