Earnings Preview: Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Agnico Eagle Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

The announcement from Agnico Eagle Mines is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agnico Eagle Mines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.18 1.02 0.90 EPS Actual 1.53 1.26 1.14 1.07 Price Change % -1.0% -5.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking Agnico Eagle Mines's Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines were trading at $123.74 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

