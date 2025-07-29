Earnings Outlook For Lam Research

Lam Research LRCX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lam Research will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The market awaits Lam Research's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.88 0.80 0.758 EPS Actual 1.04 0.91 0.86 0.814 Price Change % 6.0% 7.000000000000001% 5.0% -10.0%

Performance of Lam Research Shares

Shares of Lam Research were trading at $98.62 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Lam Research

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lam Research.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Lam Research, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $107.33, suggesting a potential 8.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of KLA, Applied Mat and Teradyne, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KLA, with an average 1-year price target of $869.31, suggesting a potential 781.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Mat, with an average 1-year price target of $198.0, suggesting a potential 100.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Teradyne, with an average 1-year price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential 3.76% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for KLA, Applied Mat and Teradyne are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lam Research Buy 24.43% $2.31B 14.53% KLA Neutral 29.80% $1.89B 28.68% Applied Mat Outperform 6.83% $3.48B 11.37% Teradyne Outperform 14.31% $415.34M 3.52%

Key Takeaway:

Lam Research ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Understanding the Numbers: Lam Research's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

