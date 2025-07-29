A Look at Canadian Pacific Kansas's Upcoming Earnings Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas CP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Canadian Pacific Kansas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Anticipation surrounds Canadian Pacific Kansas's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.36% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Canadian Pacific Kansas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.87 0.73 0.72 EPS Actual 0.74 0.92 0.73 0.77 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Canadian Pacific Kansas Share Price Analysis

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas were trading at $75.9 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.