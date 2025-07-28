July 28, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

A Look at Expro Gr Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Expro Gr Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Expro Gr Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Expro Gr Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.31 0.26 0.27
EPS Actual 0.25 0.36 0.23 0.27
Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0% -5.0%

Expro Gr Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Expro Gr Hldgs were trading at $8.65 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Expro Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

XPRO Logo
XPROExpro Group Holdings NV
$9.004.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.27
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
92.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved