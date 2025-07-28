A Look at Expro Gr Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Expro Gr Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Expro Gr Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Expro Gr Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.31 0.26 0.27 EPS Actual 0.25 0.36 0.23 0.27 Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0% -5.0%

Expro Gr Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Expro Gr Hldgs were trading at $8.65 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Expro Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

