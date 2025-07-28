A Preview Of Tetra Technologies's Earnings

Tetra Technologies TTI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tetra Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Tetra Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tetra Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.03 0.04 0.10 EPS Actual 0.11 0.03 0.03 0.07 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 23.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Technologies were trading at $3.72 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tetra Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tetra Technologies.

Analysts have given Tetra Technologies a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $5.0, indicating a potential 34.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oil States International, ProPetro Holding and National Energy Services, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 47.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ProPetro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 135.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for National Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 195.7% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Oil States International, ProPetro Holding and National Energy Services are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tetra Technologies Buy 4.09% $42.91M 1.54% Oil States International Neutral -4.38% $25.24M 0.45% ProPetro Holding Buy -11.44% $46.88M 1.17% National Energy Services Outperform 2.11% $37.45M 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

Tetra Technologies ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Tetra Technologies's Background

Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has two reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. Majority of revenue is from Completion Fluids & Products. The company derives maximum revenue from United states.

Breaking Down Tetra Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tetra Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tetra Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tetra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tetra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Tetra Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

