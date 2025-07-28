Insights Ahead: Teladoc Health's Quarterly Earnings

Teladoc Health TDOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Teladoc Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

Investors in Teladoc Health are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.78% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.29 -0.27 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.28 -0.19 -0.28 Price Change % -3.0% -14.000000000000002% 2.0% -9.0%

Tracking Teladoc Health's Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health were trading at $8.2 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Teladoc Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $8.78, the consensus suggests a potential 7.07% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phreesia, Schrodinger and Evolent Health, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Phreesia, with an average 1-year price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential 322.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 265.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Evolent Health, with an average 1-year price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential 79.88% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Phreesia, Schrodinger and Evolent Health, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teladoc Health Neutral -2.59% $432.54M -6.37% Phreesia Buy 14.54% $77.87M -1.43% Schrodinger Outperform 62.72% $31.12M -15.05% Evolent Health Buy -24.39% $102.47M -7.46%

Key Takeaway:

Teladoc Health ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is Neutral.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with improved convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Financial Insights: Teladoc Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teladoc Health's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -14.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

