A Peek at ConnectOne Bancorp's Future Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ConnectOne Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Anticipation surrounds ConnectOne Bancorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 1.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ConnectOne Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.43 0.44 0.41
EPS Actual 0.51 0.52 0.41 0.46
Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp were trading at $24.25 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
