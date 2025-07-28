Clearwater Paper's Earnings: A Preview

Clearwater Paper CLW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clearwater Paper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

The market awaits Clearwater Paper's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 7.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clearwater Paper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.33 0.29 0.30 EPS Actual -0.38 -1.17 0.35 -0.53 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -8.0% 11.0% -21.0%

Market Performance of Clearwater Paper's Stock

Shares of Clearwater Paper were trading at $30.84 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

