Exploring BlueLinx Hldgs's Earnings Expectations

BlueLinx Hldgs BXC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BlueLinx Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

BlueLinx Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BlueLinx Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.52 1.19 1.74 EPS Actual 0.27 0.61 1.95 1.68 Price Change % -10.0% -8.0% 9.0% -0.0%

Performance of BlueLinx Hldgs Shares

Shares of BlueLinx Hldgs were trading at $80.05 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on BlueLinx Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BlueLinx Hldgs.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for BlueLinx Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $90.0, suggesting a potential 12.43% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Karat Packaging and NPK International, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Karat Packaging, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 61.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NPK International, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 85.01% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Karat Packaging and NPK International are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BlueLinx Hldgs Buy -2.34% $111.13M 0.44% Karat Packaging Neutral 8.38% $40.76M 4.15% NPK International Buy 32.29% $25.25M 3.06%

Key Takeaway:

BlueLinx Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while its peers show positive growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, BlueLinx Hldgs has the highest value among its peers. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest compared to the others. Overall, BlueLinx Hldgs lags behind its peers in Revenue Growth and Return on Equity but leads in Gross Profit.

About BlueLinx Hldgs

BlueLinx Holdings Inc is engaged in the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial building products. Its business products are split into two categories: Structural products include items such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand board, rebar, and remesh and Specialty products include items such as engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products. The company's operations are carried out throughout the United States.

A Deep Dive into BlueLinx Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BlueLinx Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BlueLinx Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlueLinx Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlueLinx Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BlueLinx Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

