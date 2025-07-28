A Look at Safe Bulkers's Upcoming Earnings Report

Safe Bulkers SB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Safe Bulkers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Safe Bulkers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.14 0.17 0.19 EPS Actual 0.05 0.15 0.16 0.17 Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% -3.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Safe Bulkers's Stock

Shares of Safe Bulkers were trading at $4.24 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

