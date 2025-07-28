July 28, 2025 4:02 PM 1 min read

A Look at Safe Bulkers's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Safe Bulkers SB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Safe Bulkers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Safe Bulkers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.14 0.17 0.19
EPS Actual 0.05 0.15 0.16 0.17
Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% -3.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Safe Bulkers's Stock

Shares of Safe Bulkers were trading at $4.24 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Safe Bulkers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SB Logo
SBSafe Bulkers Inc
$4.21-0.59%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
47.33
Growth
72.57
Quality
91.74
Value
93.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved