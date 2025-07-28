Exploring Ryerson Holding's Earnings Expectations

Ryerson Holding RYI will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ryerson Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Investors in Ryerson Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 14.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ryerson Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.55 0.06 0.21 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.14 -0.20 0.33 Price Change % -15.0% 6.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Ryerson Holding's Stock

Shares of Ryerson Holding were trading at $22.65 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ryerson Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.