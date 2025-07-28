JetBlue Airways's Earnings: A Preview

JetBlue Airways JBLU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JetBlue Airways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

The announcement from JetBlue Airways is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 4.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at JetBlue Airways's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.30 -0.25 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.21 -0.16 0.08 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -7.000000000000001% -4.0%

Performance of JetBlue Airways Shares

Shares of JetBlue Airways were trading at $4.38 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on JetBlue Airways

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding JetBlue Airways.

Analysts have given JetBlue Airways a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $4.0, indicating a potential 8.68% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Frontier Group Holdings, Allegiant Travel and Sun Country Airlines, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Frontier Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential 29.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $67.38, suggesting a potential 1438.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sun Country Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 265.3% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Frontier Group Holdings, Allegiant Travel and Sun Country Airlines, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JetBlue Airways Neutral -3.12% $229M -8.18% Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 5.43% $13M -7.33% Allegiant Travel Neutral 6.50% $123.71M 2.84% Sun Country Airlines Neutral 4.87% $97.28M 6.23%

Key Takeaway:

JetBlue Airways ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into JetBlue Airways's Background

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The company has one operating segment, Air Transportation Services, which provides services in the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and Europe. The majority of revenue is generated from the Domestic & Canada segment.

Key Indicators: JetBlue Airways's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: JetBlue Airways's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for JetBlue Airways visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.