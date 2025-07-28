Stag Industrial's Earnings Outlook

Stag Industrial STAG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stag Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The market awaits Stag Industrial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stag Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.60 EPS Actual 0.61 0.61 0.60 0.61 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Stag Industrial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Stag Industrial were trading at $35.64 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Stag Industrial

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $38.0, the consensus suggests a potential 6.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of First Industrial Realty, Terreno Realty and Americold Realty Trust, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $54.83, suggesting a potential 53.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terreno Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $59.5, suggesting a potential 66.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Americold Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential 41.55% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for First Industrial Realty, Terreno Realty and Americold Realty Trust, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stag Industrial Neutral 9.61% $161.90M 2.64% First Industrial Realty Neutral 9.76% $134.71M 2.08% Terreno Realty Neutral 29.86% $81.65M 1.27% Americold Realty Trust Neutral -5.41% $205.85M -0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Stag Industrial ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to some peers.

Discovering Stag Industrial: A Closer Look

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust that is involved in the acquisition and operation of both single- and multi-tenant properties, although the majority of the portfolio is single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates the majority of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Stag Industrial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Stag Industrial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Stag Industrial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 44.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stag Industrial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stag Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Stag Industrial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Stag Industrial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.