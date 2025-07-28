Examining the Future: Freshworks's Earnings Outlook

Freshworks FRSH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Freshworks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The market awaits Freshworks's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freshworks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.10 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.18 0.14 0.11 0.08 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% 28.000000000000004% -6.0%

Freshworks Share Price Analysis

Shares of Freshworks were trading at $14.19 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Freshworks

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Freshworks.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Freshworks, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $19.43, suggesting a potential 36.93% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IREN, AvePoint and Zeta Global Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IREN, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 37.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 40.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zeta Global Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $22.4, suggesting a potential 57.86% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for IREN, AvePoint and Zeta Global Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Freshworks Outperform 18.85% $166.40M -0.12% IREN Buy 168.44% $137.36M 1.79% AvePoint Outperform 24.86% $69.17M 1.09% Zeta Global Holdings Buy 35.64% $160.93M -3.19%

Key Takeaway:

Freshworks ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

Breaking Down Freshworks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Freshworks displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Freshworks's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Freshworks adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

