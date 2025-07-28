Sensata Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Sensata Technologies ST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sensata Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

The announcement from Sensata Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sensata Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.75 0.85 0.92 EPS Actual 0.78 0.76 0.86 0.93 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 9.0% -6.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies were trading at $32.75 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.