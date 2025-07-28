What to Expect from PJT Partners's Earnings

PJT Partners PJT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PJT Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

The market awaits PJT Partners's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.18% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.16 0.91 0.69 EPS Actual 1.05 1.90 0.93 1.19 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of PJT Partners's Stock

Shares of PJT Partners were trading at $184.1 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on PJT Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PJT Partners.

Analysts have given PJT Partners a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $180.0, indicating a potential 2.23% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lazard, Virtu Finl and Etoro Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lazard, with an average 1-year price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential 72.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virtu Finl, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 77.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Etoro Group, with an average 1-year price target of $75.19, suggesting a potential 59.16% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lazard, Virtu Finl and Etoro Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PJT Partners Neutral -1.48% $103.39M 32.17% Lazard Neutral 24.28% $227.23M 8.23% Virtu Finl Neutral 30.34% $496.64M 7.28% Etoro Group Neutral 10.98% $222.36M 6.94%

Key Takeaway:

PJT Partners ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. PJT Partners is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank that offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The company delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments around the world. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. The company generates its revenue from advisory fees, placement services and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

PJT Partners: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: PJT Partners's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.48%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PJT Partners's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PJT Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PJT Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for PJT Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.