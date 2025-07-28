A Look at NMI Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

NMI Holdings NMIH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NMI Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The market awaits NMI Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 7.52% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NMI Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.12 1.14 1.05 EPS Actual 1.28 1.07 1.15 1.20 Price Change % 8.0% -5.0% -5.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of NMI Holdings's Stock

Shares of NMI Holdings were trading at $38.07 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on NMI Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NMI Holdings.

With 4 analyst ratings, NMI Holdings has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $41.5, indicating a potential 9.01% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Onity Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onity Group, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 37.9% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Onity Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform -12.93% $687.05M 3.44% Onity Group Buy 7.56% $138.60M 4.67%

Key Takeaway:

NMI Holdings ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity. Overall, NMI Holdings is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering NMI Holdings: A Closer Look

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

Understanding the Numbers: NMI Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NMI Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.88% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: NMI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 59.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NMI Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NMI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for NMI Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

