A Look at Zurn Elkay Water's Upcoming Earnings Report

Zurn Elkay Water ZWS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Anticipation surrounds Zurn Elkay Water's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zurn Elkay Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.28 0.32 0.31 EPS Actual 0.31 0.32 0.34 0.33 Price Change % 5.0% -3.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Performance of Zurn Elkay Water Shares

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water were trading at $38.47 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Zurn Elkay Water

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zurn Elkay Water.

The consensus rating for Zurn Elkay Water is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $43.0 implies a potential 11.78% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UFP Industries, AAON and Fortune Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UFP Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $112.0, suggesting a potential 191.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AAON, with an average 1-year price target of $95.0, suggesting a potential 146.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortune Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $65.2, suggesting a potential 69.48% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for UFP Industries, AAON and Fortune Brands, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zurn Elkay Water Solns Buy 4.01% $181M 2.78% UFP Industries Neutral -2.65% $268.20M 2.35% AAON Buy 22.87% $86.36M 3.57% Fortune Brands Neutral -6.89% $454.70M 2.17%

Key Takeaway:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Zurn Elkay Water: A Closer Look

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procures, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The company's product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

A Deep Dive into Zurn Elkay Water's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zurn Elkay Water showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.01% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Zurn Elkay Water's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

