Earnings Preview For InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties IVT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate InvenTrust Properties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

The market awaits InvenTrust Properties's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.15% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at InvenTrust Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.41 0.43 0.43
EPS Actual 0.46 0.43 0.44 0.43
Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of InvenTrust Properties's Stock

Shares of InvenTrust Properties were trading at $27.54 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
