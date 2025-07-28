Insights Ahead: Caesars Entertainment's Quarterly Earnings

Caesars Entertainment CZR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Caesars Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in Caesars Entertainment are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caesars Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.12 0.12 0.13 EPS Actual -0.54 0.05 -0.04 0 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -8.0% 8.0%

Caesars Entertainment Share Price Analysis

Shares of Caesars Entertainment were trading at $29.56 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Caesars Entertainment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Caesars Entertainment.

With 9 analyst ratings, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $40.11, indicating a potential 35.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Super Group (SGHC), Churchill Downs and Light & Wonder, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential 55.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $133.82, suggesting a potential 352.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $108.5, suggesting a potential 267.05% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Super Group (SGHC), Churchill Downs and Light & Wonder, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Caesars Entertainment Outperform 1.90% $1.41B -2.80% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 25.49% $150M 9.63% Churchill Downs Outperform 4.91% $392.10M 20.53% Light & Wonder Buy 2.38% $563M 13.06%

Key Takeaway:

Caesars Entertainment ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Caesars Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, Caesars Entertainment faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

