Earnings Outlook For FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation FTAI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

The market awaits FTAI Aviation's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 18.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FTAI Aviation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.89 0.77 0.32 EPS Actual 0.87 0.84 0.76 0.85 Price Change % -19.0% -8.0% -7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Market Performance of FTAI Aviation's Stock

Shares of FTAI Aviation were trading at $117.18 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on FTAI Aviation

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FTAI Aviation.

The consensus rating for FTAI Aviation is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $145.75 implies a potential 24.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Core & Main, WESCO Intl and Applied Industrial Techs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Core & Main, with an average 1-year price target of $65.14, suggesting a potential 44.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $201.0, suggesting a potential 71.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Industrial Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $250.0, suggesting a potential 113.35% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Core & Main, WESCO Intl and Applied Industrial Techs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FTAI Aviation Outperform 53.69% $193.80M 164.26% Core & Main Outperform 9.76% $510M 5.81% WESCO Intl Outperform -0.12% $1.13B 2.08% Applied Industrial Techs Outperform 1.78% $355.29M 5.51%

Key Takeaway:

FTAI Aviation ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it falls behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Financial Insights: FTAI Aviation

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FTAI Aviation's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 53.69% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 164.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 128.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.