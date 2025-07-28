An Overview of Landstar System's Earnings

Landstar System LSTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Landstar System will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Anticipation surrounds Landstar System's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 1.6% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Landstar System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.34 1.45 1.45 EPS Actual 0.85 1.31 1.41 1.48 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Landstar System's Stock

Shares of Landstar System were trading at $142.64 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Landstar System

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Landstar System.

The consensus rating for Landstar System is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $141.67, there's a potential 0.68% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Schneider National, RXO and Knight-Swift, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schneider National, with an average 1-year price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential 81.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RXO, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 88.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knight-Swift, with an average 1-year price target of $53.31, suggesting a potential 62.63% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Schneider National, RXO and Knight-Swift, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Landstar System Neutral -1.58% $149.08M 3.13% Schneider National Neutral 6.28% $116.40M 0.87% RXO Neutral 56.96% $200M -1.94% Knight-Swift Outperform 2.06% $246.20M 0.48%

Key Takeaway:

Landstar System ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage, while its peers show positive growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Landstar System is at the bottom with the lowest figure. Return on Equity for Landstar System is higher than one peer but lower than the others. Overall, Landstar System lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into Landstar System's Background

Landstar System is an agent based asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on domestic truck brokerage. Historically, around half of its truck transportation freight is hauled by leased owner-operators with the remainder hauled by third-party broker-carriers. To a smaller degree, it offers intermodal, global air and ocean forwarding, and warehousing services. Landstar also runs a small business that offers insurance programs to captive owner-operators. It has a long history of industry-leading execution and operating profitability.

Key Indicators: Landstar System's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Landstar System's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Landstar System's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Landstar System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Landstar System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Landstar System's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

