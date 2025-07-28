Essex Property Trust's Earnings: A Preview

Essex Property Trust ESS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Essex Property Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45.

Investors in Essex Property Trust are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Essex Property Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.92 3.90 3.88 3.85 EPS Actual 3.97 3.92 3.91 3.94 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Essex Property Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Essex Property Trust were trading at $287.06 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Essex Property Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Essex Property Trust.

Analysts have provided Essex Property Trust with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $319.56, suggesting a potential 11.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mid-America Apartment, UDR and Camden Prop Trust, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mid-America Apartment, with an average 1-year price target of $169.67, suggesting a potential 40.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UDR, with an average 1-year price target of $46.57, suggesting a potential 83.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Camden Prop Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $131.12, suggesting a potential 54.32% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Mid-America Apartment, UDR and Camden Prop Trust, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Essex Property Trust Outperform 8.82% $399.66M 3.66% Mid-America Apartment Outperform 1.04% $175.01M 3.03% UDR Neutral 2.01% $112.17M 2.26% Camden Prop Trust Neutral 1.94% $240.58M 0.83%

Key Takeaway:

Essex Property Trust ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Essex Property Trust is positioned favorably in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but lags behind in Return on Equity.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Key Indicators: Essex Property Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essex Property Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.82% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.23.

To track all earnings releases for Essex Property Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.